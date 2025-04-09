Car in ditch at scene of OPP officer’s death was stolen, murder trial hears

Pallbearers carry the casket of OPP Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala after his funeral service at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By John Marchesan

Posted April 9, 2025 4:22 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 4:42 pm.

The car in a ditch at the site where an OPP officer was fatally shot had been stolen the previous day, the trial of the pair accused of his murder heard Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022, while responding to a vehicle in the ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in his death. Both have pleaded not guilty.

An agreed statement of fact prosecutors read to a jury trial Wednesday said a man had his Nissan Armada stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Hamilton on Dec. 26. 

“The Armada is the same Nissan Armada that was in the ditch on Indian Line at the scene where P.C. Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022,” the statement read.

The statement of fact also said several stolen items, including vehicle permit papers and a car key fob from other people, were found in Stewart-Sperry’s backpack at the time of her arrest. 

Another agreed statement of facts read in court Wednesday detailed photos, videos and text messages discovered on a cellphone belonging to McKenzie, including a video of a man “driving a car with a handgun in his hand” on Dec. 14. 

“It is specifically agreed that Randall McKenzie is the individual in the video,” the statement read.

The court has heard from multiple witnesses so far, including some who had stopped at the side of the road after spotting the car in the ditch and law enforcement officials involved in the investigation.

Earlier this week, McKenzie’s older brother Richard took the stand and told the court that he had found the two accused inside a trailer on his property the afternoon of the alleged murder. He testified that a neighbour told him there were police in the area and he then told his brother to leave. The brother said he later learned on social media that something had happened nearby.

McKenzie’s sister-in-law, Katelyn Garlow, also testified on Monday about seeing McKenzie and a woman inside the trailer that day. McKenzie had been “walking back and forth, frantic, pale,” she told the court, and she had noticed the woman was crying.

The Crown has said it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

The trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and it is expected to last six weeks.

Witness testimony is expected to continue on Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, Canada remains unaffected

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days following market turmoil triggered by his trade war with the world but the impact to Canada...

56m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

4h ago

Stock markets in Canada and U.S. soar after Trump pauses some tariffs

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shot up after U.S. President Donald Trump paused his "reciprocal" tariffs on most nations for 90 days, though he further raised his tax rate on Chinese...

12m ago

Family who lost father in 'preventable tragedy' call for safety barriers on Leaside Bridge

A grieving Toronto family is now fighting to add safety barriers to the Leaside Bridge after their father was killed in what they believe was a preventable tragedy. It was an earth-shattering Father's...

9m ago

Top Stories

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, Canada remains unaffected

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days following market turmoil triggered by his trade war with the world but the impact to Canada...

56m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

4h ago

Stock markets in Canada and U.S. soar after Trump pauses some tariffs

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shot up after U.S. President Donald Trump paused his "reciprocal" tariffs on most nations for 90 days, though he further raised his tax rate on Chinese...

12m ago

Family who lost father in 'preventable tragedy' call for safety barriers on Leaside Bridge

A grieving Toronto family is now fighting to add safety barriers to the Leaside Bridge after their father was killed in what they believe was a preventable tragedy. It was an earth-shattering Father's...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
More than 10,000 Toronto students to be suspended due to out-of-date immunizations

Toronto Public Health has started the process of suspending thousands of students who are not up-to-date with their vaccinations. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:13
More snow chances this week

There will be more chances for snow before it starts to warm up into double-digit temperatures this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:34
Bike lane removal could make way for "win-win" solution for all: Chow

Toronto's mayor says discussions are taking place between the city and Ford government to find a compromise with safe space for cyclists. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria asserts traffic lanes need to return. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.
5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.
More Videos