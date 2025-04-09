LeBron James becomes first professional male athlete to have likeness depicted in a Ken doll

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2025 11:17 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 11:39 am.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Basketball great LeBron James has become the first professional male athlete to have his likeness depicted in a Ken doll.

Mattel Inc. unveiled the LeBron Ken doll on Wednesday to kick off the toy manufacturer’s “Kenbassador” series. Last year, nine female athlete Barbies, including tennis star Venus Williams, were introduced.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

The LeBron doll wears sunglasses, headphones and an unzipped blue-and-white letterman’s jacket with “LJ” on the left breast, his number 23 on the right sleeve and Ohio and crown patches on the other. His first name is on the back with “Just a kid from Akron” underneath. His T-shirt says “We Are Family,” a nod to the LeBron James Family Foundation. His blue shoes, of course, are Nikes.

The doll costs $75 and goes on sale Monday.

In an Associated Press-produced video of James seeing the doll for the first time, the “King” expressed his approval, repeatedly calling the doll “dope,” another word for “cool.”

While looking it over, he put an “I Promise” wristband on the doll’s wrist and adjusted the strap on its fanny pack.

“OK, now we ready,” James said. “I mean, he might need to do a little lifting. Legs look a little skinny. Little fraily little fellow. Nah, that’s dope.”

Mattel senior vice president Krista Berger noted that Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter.

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” Berger said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada-wide warrant issued for mother in alleged parental abduction to Colombia

Durham Regional Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued in an alleged parental abduction involving a young boy. In August 2024, authorities launched an investigation into a parental...

3h ago

Damaged signal cable at Union Station to cause delays on TTC's Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1. The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning. "With...

4h ago

Canada imposes more retaliatory tariffs as Trump's trade war hits the world

WASHINGTON — Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday as the United States president brought his trade war to the world. A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports...

2h ago

Police release image of suspect in 2023 Vaughan murder of mortgage broker

York Regional Police have released an image of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in connection to the 2023 murder of a mortgage broker in Vaughan. Officers were called to a home on Laskin Drive near...

39m ago

Top Stories

Canada-wide warrant issued for mother in alleged parental abduction to Colombia

Durham Regional Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued in an alleged parental abduction involving a young boy. In August 2024, authorities launched an investigation into a parental...

3h ago

Damaged signal cable at Union Station to cause delays on TTC's Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1. The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning. "With...

4h ago

Canada imposes more retaliatory tariffs as Trump's trade war hits the world

WASHINGTON — Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday as the United States president brought his trade war to the world. A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports...

2h ago

Police release image of suspect in 2023 Vaughan murder of mortgage broker

York Regional Police have released an image of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in connection to the 2023 murder of a mortgage broker in Vaughan. Officers were called to a home on Laskin Drive near...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
More than 10,000 Toronto students to be suspended due to out-of-date immunizations

Toronto Public Health has started the process of suspending thousands of students who are not up-to-date with their vaccinations. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:13
More snow chances this week

There will be more chances for snow before it starts to warm up into double-digit temperatures this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:34
Bike lane removal could make way for "win-win" solution for all: Chow

Toronto's mayor says discussions are taking place between the city and Ford government to find a compromise with safe space for cyclists. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria asserts traffic lanes need to return. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.
5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.
More Videos