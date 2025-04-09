Police release image of suspect in 2023 Vaughan murder of mortgage broker

York Regional Police have released an image of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in connection to the 2023 murder of a mortgage broker in Vaughan.

Officers were called to a home on Laskin Drive near Ilan Ramon Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, for reports of an injured person.

Officers found a man inside the home with a serious head wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Rakesh “Rick” Johsi, 50, of Vaughan (pictured below).

Joshi’s death was later ruled a homicide.

Investigators have since identified a black Porsche 911 Turbo (pictured below) related to the investigation.

The vehicle was made between 2006 and 2009.

The photo of the suspect shows a male with his face obscured by sunglasses and a medical mask, wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweater.

Police have not been able to identify the suspect and are appealing to the public for help.