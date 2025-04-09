Toronto man charged in alleged child luring, sexual assault

On April 4, Kanav Bhatia, a 24-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, various child pornography offences, four counts of luring a person under 16 and luring a person under 18. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2025 6:40 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 6:41 am.

A man from Toronto was arrested and faces charges in a child luring and sexual assault investigation involving two girls under 16.

Peel Regional Police said that between March 23 and April 1, 2025, it is alleged that the accused lured and sexually assaulted two female youths.

The accused used social media to lure and engage with the young victims, authorities noted.

On April 4, Kanav Bhatia, a 24-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, various child pornography offences, four counts of luring a person under 16 and luring a person under 18.

Bhatia was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

