Panthers top Maple Leafs 3-1, snap slide and tighten Atlantic Division race

Panthers centre Anton Lundell fires a shot on Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll in a game on April 8, 2025. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2025 6:01 am.

Eetu Luostarinen scored about a minute into the third period, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Tuesday night and helping the reigning Stanley Cup champions snap a five-game losing streak.

Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida, which got 17 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Carter Verhaeghe sealed it with an empty-net goal with 46.9 seconds left.

John Tavares scored his 37th goal of the season for Toronto, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

The Panthers got center Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup after he missed three games with an upper-body injury. Florida — which has four games left — closed within four points of Toronto and two of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division race.

Toronto went 1-3-0 against Florida this season. The Panthers — a possible first-round opponent for Toronto this year — are now 10-3-2 against the Maple Leafs going back to late in the 2022-23 season.

Panthers center Sam Bennett will miss the rest of the regular season with an upper-body injury, joining Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body) and Aaron Ekblad (suspended) among those out until the playoffs. Ekblad can’t return until Game 3 of Round 1, and the Panthers haven’t said for certain that Tkachuk will be back for Game 1.

Toronto visits Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Florida plays host to Detroit on Thursday.

Top Stories

Damaged signal cable at Union Station to cause delays on TTC's Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1. The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning. "With...

6m ago

Toronto Public Health begins suspending more than 10,000 students behind on mandatory vaccinations

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has begun suspending over 10,000 students who are behind on their vaccinations. Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto's Associate Medical Officer of Health, tells CityNews the lower...

1h ago

Canada adds more retaliatory tariffs as Trump's trade war hits the world

Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump's tariffs today as the United States president brought his trade war to the world. A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports to the U.S. from...

14m ago

China raising its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10

BANGKOK (AP) — China has raised tariffs to 84 per cent on goods coming from the U.S. in an additional countermeasure. Last week, China said it would levy 34 per cent tariffs on all U.S. goods. On...

40m ago

