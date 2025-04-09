Trump’s ambassador to Canada confirmed in the middle of a trade war

Pete Hoekstra testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Thursday, March 13, 2025 in Washington. He has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the new United States ambassador to Canada. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted April 9, 2025 3:44 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 3:57 pm.

WASHINGTON — Former Michigan congressman Pete Hoekstra has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new United States ambassador to Canada.

He will become America’s top diplomat in Ottawa in a fraught time in U.S.-Canada relations, with President Donald Trump hitting Canada with tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum and continuing to hold out the threat of economywide fentanyl-related duties.

While Trump has repeatedly claimed Canada should become a U.S. state, Hoekstra told his confirmation hearing that Canada is a sovereign country.

In a statement issued today, Hoekstra says Canada is America’s most valuable trading partner, its largest source of foreign investment and largest source of energy imports.

Hoekstra says he will work with the Canadian government to review and strengthen the trading partnership, secure borders, confront the threat of fentanyl and cooperate on national security.

Hoekstra served as ambassador to the Netherlands during the first Trump administration.

Top Stories

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, Canada remains unaffected

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days following market turmoil triggered by his trade war with the world but the impact to Canada...

52m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

4h ago

Stock markets in Canada and U.S. soar after Trump pauses some tariffs

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shot up after U.S. President Donald Trump paused his "reciprocal" tariffs on most nations for 90 days, though he further raised his tax rate on Chinese...

8m ago

Police release image of suspect in 2023 Vaughan murder of mortgage broker

York Regional Police have released an image of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in connection to the 2023 murder of a mortgage broker in Vaughan. Officers were called to a home on Laskin Drive near...

2h ago

