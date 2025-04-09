The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1.

The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning.

“With apologies to our customers, we are dealing with a damaged signal cable near the TTC’s Union Station. This means trains have to travel at reduced speeds in the area, adding five to 10 minutes to trip and wait times between King and St Andrew stations both ways,” a TTC spokesperson wrote on X.

The TTC said crews will work during overnight repair windows for the rest of the week to “safely fix this as quickly as possible.”

“No ETA for full restoration at this time. [The] cause of cable damage is under investigation as well.”

The TTC said there are active delays of five to 10 minutes between St. George and Bloor-Yonge stations due to the signal issue at Union Station. Select trains will be turning at Osgoode Station and St. George.