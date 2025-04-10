Man arrested for assaulting multiple people near Yonge and Lawrence: police

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 12 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person with a knife.

When officers arrived on the scene, they quickly located the suspect.

It’s unknown the exact number of people assaulted, but police say those assaulted were punched and pushed. The injuries reported were all non-life-threatening. There were no reports of anyone being stabbed.

The investigation continues.