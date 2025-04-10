Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash
Posted April 10, 2025 5:24 am.
Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton late on Wednesday night.
Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the McVean Drive and Castlemore Road area near Goreway Drive just after 10 p.m.
Two adults were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. One individual was in critical condition and being treated in a trauma centre.
A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio that both adults were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.
It’s unclear if speed was a factor, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police said there are road closures in the area.