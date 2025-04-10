Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton late on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the McVean Drive and Castlemore Road area near Goreway Drive just after 10 p.m.

Two adults were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. One individual was in critical condition and being treated in a trauma centre.

A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio that both adults were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

It’s unclear if speed was a factor, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said there are road closures in the area.