Carney, Poilievre taking their campaigns to the GTA today

OTTAWA — The Liberals and Conservatives will be campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area today.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is set to make an announcement in Brampton, Ont., in the morning and meet with supporters and volunteers in Hamilton, Ont., in the afternoon.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will hold a press conference in Milton, Ont., in the morning and a rally in Woolwich, Ont., in the evening.

As of 2021, the population of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area was over seven million, representing almost 20 per cent of Canada’s population.

A new Leger poll, which was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error, suggests that 48 per cent of Ontarians will vote Liberal in the election, compared to 39 per cent who will vote Conservative and nine per cent who will vote NDP.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Saskatoon today, where he will make an announcement and meet with Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

