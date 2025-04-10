OpenAI countersues Elon Musk in legal dispute over ChatGPT maker’s business ambitions

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company website in this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

By Matt O'brien, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2025 11:52 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2025 12:03 pm.

OpenAI is suing Elon Musk for unfair competition and interfering with its business relationships with investors and customers, escalating a legal battle between the ChatGPT maker and the billionaire who helped bankroll the artificial intelligence startup a decade ago.

The allegations against Musk were filed Wednesday in a federal court in California as a counterclaim to the Tesla CEO’s lawsuit against OpenAI, which is heading to a jury trial next year.

Musk, an early OpenAI investor who now runs his own AI firm, xAI, along with Tesla, SpaceX, social media platform X and President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, began a legal offensive against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman more than a year ago.

He first sued for breach of contract over what he said was the betrayal of its founding aims as a nonprofit research laboratory, and later expanded his claims.

A federal judge in March denied Musk’s request for a court order blocking OpenAI from converting itself to a for-profit company but said she could expedite a trial to consider Musk’s claims. She offered to hold a trial later this year, but it has been pushed back to March 2026.

In this week’s counterclaim, OpenAI accuses Musk of making a “sham bid” in February to buy a controlling stake in the nonprofit.

Musk and a group of investors offered $97.4 billion for OpenAI’s assets, a number that OpenAI said Musk pulled from the character 974 Praf in the science fiction novel “Look to Windward” by Scottish writer Iain Banks. Musk has also named some of his SpaceX machinery after ships in the book.

OpenAI said it “recognized the bid as a feint” but has repeatedly had to divert resources and “suffered harm as a result of Musk’s unlawful campaign of harassment, interference, and misinformation.”

Musk attorney Marc Toberoff responded in an email late Wednesday and said that if OpenAI’s board of directors had “genuinely considered the bid, as they were obligated to do, they would have seen how serious it was.”

“It’s telling that having to pay fair market value for OpenAI’s assets allegedly ‘interferes’ with their business plans,” Toberoff wrote.

————

The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement that allows OpenAI access to part of AP’s text archives.

Matt O’brien, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford 'shocked' that Canada not on Trump's tariff pause list

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "shocked" that Canada was not part of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause and said Canada and the U.S. are not currently negotiating to settle...

1h ago

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died, and other occupants were pulled from a building following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey...

updated

1h ago

Canadians turn their backs on U.S. travel, as return trips plunge: StatCan

Canadian visits to the United States plummeted last month amid anger over tariffs and annexation threats from its president, on top of growing fears about treatment at the border. In March, the number...

1h ago

S&P/TSX down more than 600 points, U.S. markets also fall after tariff pause rebound

Canada's main stock index fell more than 600 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled, giving up some of the gains made Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump paused some...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford 'shocked' that Canada not on Trump's tariff pause list

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "shocked" that Canada was not part of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause and said Canada and the U.S. are not currently negotiating to settle...

1h ago

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died, and other occupants were pulled from a building following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey...

updated

1h ago

Canadians turn their backs on U.S. travel, as return trips plunge: StatCan

Canadian visits to the United States plummeted last month amid anger over tariffs and annexation threats from its president, on top of growing fears about treatment at the border. In March, the number...

1h ago

S&P/TSX down more than 600 points, U.S. markets also fall after tariff pause rebound

Canada's main stock index fell more than 600 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled, giving up some of the gains made Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump paused some...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:47
Ontario takes next step to expand primary care access

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Dr. Jane Philpott to discuss the Ontario government’s next step to connect more people to primary care this year.

4h ago

2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.

17h ago

2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 

20h ago

2:29
Toronto to raise fees to allow construction companies to block lanes

Toronto continues to be the construction capital of North America says a new report to city hall. To keep construction companies accountable and on schedule, the city will sharply increase the fee amount to block a lane.

20h ago

2:44
Trump abruptly pauses most global tariffs, changes nothing for Canada and Mexico

In a shocking reversal, Donald Trump has pushed pause on his global trade war, halting most of his tariffs. As Brandon Choghri explains, the flip flop won't bring any relief to Canada and Mexico.

20h ago

More Videos