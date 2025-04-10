South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Syria, a longtime friend of rival North Korea

In this photo provided by South Korea Foreign Ministry, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, left, shakes hands with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani after signing a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (South Korea Foreign Ministry via AP)

By Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2025 10:00 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2025 10:37 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has established diplomatic relations with Syria’s new Islamist government, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Friday, months after a rebel coalition ousted President Bashar Assad, who had maintained close ties with North Korea. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul traveled to Damascus on Thursday to sign a joint communique with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani establishing formal diplomatic relations — a move the South Korean ministry said opens new opportunities for bilateral cooperation previously hindered by Syria’s “close ties with North Korea.”

Cho during the talks conveyed Seoul’s willingness to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts following the 13-year civil war, a process that he said could eventually involve South Korean businesses, and to expand humanitarian aid.

Al-Shaibani welcomed the prospect of South Korean contributions to Syria’s reconstruction and expressed hope for Seoul’s support in easing international sanctions on Damascus, the South Korean ministry said.

South Korea now has diplomatic relations with all 191 U.N. member states except for its war-divided rival, North Korea. Relations between the Koreas are now at their worst in years as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to flaunt his nuclear weapons and missile program and provide arms and troops to Russia to fuel its warfighting in Ukraine.

North Korean state media didn’t immediately comment on South Korea establishing ties with Syria.

South Korea also established diplomatic relations with Cuba last year, which the Seoul government then claimed would deal a “political and psychological blow” to the North, whose diplomatic footing is largely dependent on a limited number of Cold War allies.

Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press


