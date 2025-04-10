Bichette drives in winning run, Guerrero celebrates extension as Blue Jays beat Red Sox

Bo Bichette drives in a run via sacrifice fly in a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 9, 2025. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 10, 2025 7:54 am.

Bo Bichette’s sacrifice fly in the 11th inning scored Ernie Clement, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrated his contract extension with three hits as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Guerrero and the Blue Jays finalized a $500 million, 14-year contract that starts in 2026, a deal with a record $325 million signing bonus. Later, the slugger went 3-for-5 and scored the team’s first run.

“My dad told me to trust God,” the four-time all-star first baseman shared to Sportsnet via interpreter Hector Lebron, “and to try to get [every] last penny that I could from the organization.”

Toronto’s Kevin Gausman worked eight innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. It was his longest outing since going eight innings on Aug. 8, 2024, and his 26th career game of 10 or more strikeouts.

Jeff Hoffman (1-0) went two scoreless innings for the win, and Nick Sandlin picked up his first save of the season.

Bichette drove in the winning run with a fly ball off right-hander Josh Winckowski (0-1).

Boston’s Tanner Houck went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Boston center fielder Kristian Campbell singled in the eighth, extending his on-base streak to his first 12 career games. He is the third Red Sox player since 1920 to reach safely in each of his first 12 games, joining George Scott (1996) and Ted Williams (1939).

The Blue Jays send RHP Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.71 ERA) against Boston’s RHP Walker Buehler (1-1, 8.68) in the series finale on Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump tariff 'whiplash' draws pandemic parallels as Canadian businesses scramble

Todd Rutter calls himself the "most non-tech person you've ever met" but he's turning to technology and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to help weather the dizzying tariff policies of U.S....

3h ago

TTC reports progress on signal repairs near Union, delays continue on Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews have made some progress in repairing a damaged cable signal near Union Station, which has increased wait times on a portion of Line 1. The TTC first mentioned...

updated

25m ago

Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton late on Wednesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the McVean Drive and Castlemore...

2h ago

Some schools in Canada are putting U.S. field trips on hold amid trade war

There are disappointed students, anxious parents and cautious school officials in at least two Canadian school districts that have suspended or cancelled trips over political uncertainty in the United...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump tariff 'whiplash' draws pandemic parallels as Canadian businesses scramble

Todd Rutter calls himself the "most non-tech person you've ever met" but he's turning to technology and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to help weather the dizzying tariff policies of U.S....

3h ago

TTC reports progress on signal repairs near Union, delays continue on Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews have made some progress in repairing a damaged cable signal near Union Station, which has increased wait times on a portion of Line 1. The TTC first mentioned...

updated

25m ago

Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton late on Wednesday night. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the McVean Drive and Castlemore...

2h ago

Some schools in Canada are putting U.S. field trips on hold amid trade war

There are disappointed students, anxious parents and cautious school officials in at least two Canadian school districts that have suspended or cancelled trips over political uncertainty in the United...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Subway delays hit Line 1 after signal damage

It was a rough ride for thousands of TTC commuters as Line 1 turned into a slow moving nightmare. A busted signal near Union Station brought trains to a crawl, causing major delays in and out of the downtown core. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.

10h ago

2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 

13h ago

2:29
Toronto to raise fees to allow construction companies to block lanes

Toronto continues to be the construction capital of North America says a new report to city hall. To keep construction companies accountable and on schedule, the city will sharply increase the fee amount to block a lane.

14h ago

2:44
Trump abruptly pauses most global tariffs, changes nothing for Canada and Mexico

In a shocking reversal, Donald Trump has pushed pause on his global trade war, halting most of his tariffs. As Brandon Choghri explains, the flip flop won't bring any relief to Canada and Mexico.

14h ago

More Videos