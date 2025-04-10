Weekend need-to-know: All you can eat and drink at TO’s Food and Drink Fest

Food and drink lovers will be heading downtown for the annual Food and Drink Fest this weekend and it’s the last chance to catch the Maple Leafs in regular season action. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure and a GO service adjustment.

TO’s Food and Drink Fest

The very best food and drinks from local chefs, restaurants, winemakers, spirit, beer, and cider companies, quality culinary products will be at the annual Food and Drink Fest this weekend at Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Bring you appetite to experience three days of tastings, classes, drink pairings and music. It kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The festival will close at a 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is 19+ and ID must be presented at the door. Tickets are still available online.

Tiff Next Wave Film Festival

The 14th edition of TIFF’s Next Wave festival is happening this weekend at the TIFF Lightbox. It will be a jam-packed weekend of new movies from around the world, guests and Q&A sessions.

There will also be industry workshops and talks at the Young Creators Co-Lab.

Tickets and a full line-up is available on their website. It’s also free for all those 25 and under.

Grand Slam of Curling Players Championship

The top men’s and women’s curling teams around the world will be coming to Toronto searching for victory in the Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship

The divisions will be split into two pools of six teams for round-robin with the best six teams overall advancing to the playoffs.

It’s happening right now at the Mattamy Athletic Centre and tickets are still available.

Will Canada’s Team Gushue and Switzerland’s Team Tirinzoni reclaim the titles they won last year? You’ll have to watch to find out!

Final regular season home game for the Leafs

Although the Maple Leafs are headed to the playoffs for their ninth season in a row, this weekend will be the last chance to check them out in regular season action. They will be facing Canadian rivals, the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena.

Elsewhere, the Toronto FC will be taking on Minnesota FC at BMO Field Saturday afternoon. The game starts at 2:30 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Ossington and Jane stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, for planned track work.

Regular subway service will resume Monday, April 14, at approximately 6 a.m.

Stouffville GO train service

Starting late evening on Friday, April 11, until end of service on Sunday, April 13, rail service on the Stouffville Line will be temporarily modified to accommodate critical track work that will bring faster, more frequent service across the network.

During this weekend, there will be no GO train service on the Stouffville Line. GO buses will replace train service along the Stouffville Line and will only stop at Old Elm, Stouffville, Mount Joy, Markham, Centennial, and Unionville GO stations, before running express to Union Station Bus Terminal.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

From Sunday, January 12 until the spring, one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the Eastern Avenue on-ramp to Queen Street East will be closed to accommodate work for the Eastern/Adelaide Bridges Rehabilitation Project. One eastbound and one westbound lane on Eastern Avenue will be closed between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. One eastbound lane on Adelaide Street will be closed between Sumach Street and Eastern Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, December 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

