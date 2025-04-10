breaking
One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy
Posted April 10, 2025 10:56 am.
Last Updated April 10, 2025 11:14 am.
One person has died following a two-alarm fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey building in the College Street and Manning Avenue area just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Paramedics tell CityNews three occupants were removed from the building, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. A second individual was transported to a hospital, and the third person’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.
Fire officials said the blaze started in a residential unit of the building.
Toronto Transportation says College Street is closed between Manning Avenue and Clinton Street.
This is a developing story