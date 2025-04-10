One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died following a two-alarm fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey building in the College Street and Manning Avenue area just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics tell CityNews three occupants were removed from the building, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. A second individual was transported to a hospital, and the third person’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Fire officials said the blaze started in a residential unit of the building.

Toronto Transportation says College Street is closed between Manning Avenue and Clinton Street.

This is a developing story