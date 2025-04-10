Toronto’s municipal golf courses open up for the season

As municipal golf courses open in Toronto, the city is hoping for another record season of golf rounds, after 248,000 rounds were played at the city’s five municipal courses in 2024.

The city has five golf courses, Dentonia Park and Tam O’Shanter in Scarborough, Don Valley, Humber Valley in Etobicoke and Scarlett Woods.

In a press release, the city says golfers in Toronto can expect new features and new amenities at city-owned courses.

Parks manager Goran Mitrevski says, there is a new car system at Tim O’Shatner, simulators at Antonio Park, and an improved parking lot at Don Valley.

While the city points out that golf popularity is surging among Torontonians, Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest Councillor Parthi Kandavel says there should be a conversation about whether the Denton golf course can be reduced to nine holes to make more open green space.

“I think it’s worthy to have a discussion on what we do with that,” said Kandavel.

Mitrevski says golf courses are part of the park system, and serve more than just golfers.

“In the off-season, we groom cross-country ski trails and you could do snowshoeing. We have stations around the golf course with a panel where you can do a series of 40 different exercises and if you run to the next station, you’re actually getting a 10K run,” said Mitrevski.

The city courses are run by a third-party operator who takes a portion of green fees, the rest goes to the city which collected $8.1 million from the courses last year.

Those looking to book a tee time are encouraged to book ahead since times book out quickly.