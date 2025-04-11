2 wanted, 5 charged in connection with arsons at York region autobody shops: police

York Regional Police investigators say they’re looking for two suspects after charging five others, including a 13-year-old boy, in connection with arsons at auto garages in Newmarket and Aurora.

According to a statement issued by officers Friday morning, the charges stem from an investigation that began earlier in the year.

Officers said the first incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6. They said three of the accused went into an autobody shop near George Street and Davis Drive, just east of Yonge Street, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

Investigators said the second incident happened three days later in Aurora at around 10:15 p.m. They said two people broke into a garage near Edward and Metcalfe streets, southeast of Yonge Street and Wellington Street East, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

The statement said both arsons are believed to be “targeted” and “directly related,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

Officers said three adults and two youths, aged 13 and 15, out of police custody on release orders for unrelated offences were later arrested. They added search warrants were executed at four homes in Toronto, and a gun was found.

Investigators charged 30-year-old Toronto resident Humyun Hayat with two counts of arson causing property damage along with several firearm-related offences, 22-year-old Brampton resident Prabjot Singh with two counts of arson causing property damage, and 19-year-old Toronto resident Ahmad Ranzor with arson causing property damage, break-and-enter with intent and disguise with intent.

The 13-year-old and the 15-year-old were both charged with arson causing property damage, break-and-enter with intent, disguise with intent and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. The identities of the youths weren’t shared due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, officers said they’re looking for two other suspects in connection with the investigation.

They identified the first suspect as a 37-year-old Toronto resident named Danish. He’s wanted on two charges: arson causing property damage and obstructing a peace officer.

Investigators released photos of the second male suspect wanted and said they’re looking for the public’s help to identify him.