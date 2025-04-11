2 wanted, 5 charged in connection with arsons at York region autobody shops: police

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen outside the service's station in Richmond Hill. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 11, 2025 12:40 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 12:41 pm.

York Regional Police investigators say they’re looking for two suspects after charging five others, including a 13-year-old boy, in connection with arsons at auto garages in Newmarket and Aurora.

According to a statement issued by officers Friday morning, the charges stem from an investigation that began earlier in the year.

Officers said the first incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6. They said three of the accused went into an autobody shop near George Street and Davis Drive, just east of Yonge Street, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

Investigators said the second incident happened three days later in Aurora at around 10:15 p.m. They said two people broke into a garage near Edward and Metcalfe streets, southeast of Yonge Street and Wellington Street East, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

The statement said both arsons are believed to be “targeted” and “directly related,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

Officers said three adults and two youths, aged 13 and 15, out of police custody on release orders for unrelated offences were later arrested. They added search warrants were executed at four homes in Toronto, and a gun was found.

Related:

Investigators charged 30-year-old Toronto resident Humyun Hayat with two counts of arson causing property damage along with several firearm-related offences, 22-year-old Brampton resident Prabjot Singh with two counts of arson causing property damage, and 19-year-old Toronto resident Ahmad Ranzor with arson causing property damage, break-and-enter with intent and disguise with intent.

The 13-year-old and the 15-year-old were both charged with arson causing property damage, break-and-enter with intent, disguise with intent and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. The identities of the youths weren’t shared due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, officers said they’re looking for two other suspects in connection with the investigation.

They identified the first suspect as a 37-year-old Toronto resident named Danish. He’s wanted on two charges: arson causing property damage and obstructing a peace officer.

Investigators released photos of the second male suspect wanted and said they’re looking for the public’s help to identify him.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead after small plane crashes in South Florida near major highway

A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, resulting in three deaths, officials said. The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post...

updated

34m ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto councillor asking for review of 'archaic,' 'absurd' park bylaws

What do swearing, climbing a tree and shooting a dog with a stun gun all have in common? You can't do any of them in a Toronto park, as per the city's current bylaws. Coun. Josh Matlow says he agrees...

3h ago

OPP cruiser involved in Brampton collision

No serious injuries have been reported after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser was involved in a collision in Brampton Friday afternoon. Peel police were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Veterans...

5m ago

Top Stories

3 dead after small plane crashes in South Florida near major highway

A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, resulting in three deaths, officials said. The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post...

updated

34m ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto councillor asking for review of 'archaic,' 'absurd' park bylaws

What do swearing, climbing a tree and shooting a dog with a stun gun all have in common? You can't do any of them in a Toronto park, as per the city's current bylaws. Coun. Josh Matlow says he agrees...

3h ago

OPP cruiser involved in Brampton collision

No serious injuries have been reported after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser was involved in a collision in Brampton Friday afternoon. Peel police were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Veterans...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Wet snow continues Friday

Cloudy conditions will continue for Friday and into Saturday with light snow in the morning turning into drizzle in the afternoon and into the evening.

17h ago

5:47
Ontario takes next step to expand primary care access

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Dr. Jane Philpott to discuss the Ontario government’s next step to connect more people to primary care this year.
2:30
Subway delays hit Line 1 after signal damage

It was a rough ride for thousands of TTC commuters as Line 1 turned into a slow moving nightmare. A busted signal near Union Station brought trains to a crawl, causing major delays in and out of the downtown core. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.
2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 
More Videos