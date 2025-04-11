Carney in Ottawa today for cabinet committee meeting on U.S. relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a news conference about tariffs on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2025 4:01 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 5:04 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has suspended his election campaign yet again to deal with the fallout of U.S. tariffs.

Carney is expected to chair a meeting this morning with his cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations and national security.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly reversed course on his trade war Wednesday by pausing his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs for 90 days, keeping in place a universal 10 per cent tariff, as well as 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminum and automobile imports to the United States.

U.S. tariffs on Canada have not changed.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also in Ottawa today, scheduled to speak at the Broadbent Institute’s 2025 Progress Summit.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to hold a press conference in St. Catharines, Ont., in the morning and a rally in Windsor, Ont., in the evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canada warns travellers: U.S. border agents can search your devices without explanation

Planning an international trip? Travellers should prepare for the possibility of extra scrutiny of their phones when crossing borders, especially when entering the United States. The Canadian government...

38m ago

Most Canadians say they expect to feel U.S. tariffs, want Canada to fight back: poll

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests 60 per cent of Canadians say they will personally feel the effects of U.S. tariffs — and most believe Canada should fight back. The poll, which was conducted by Leger for...

1h ago

Two men injured in assault at Scarborough residence

Two men were injured in an overnight assault at a residence in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Sandhurst Circle, near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East, at 2:15 a.m. for reports of a disturbance. Paramedics...

30m ago

Ford 'shocked' that Canada not on Trump's tariff pause list

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "shocked" that Canada was not part of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause and said Canada and the U.S. are not currently negotiating to settle...

17h ago

