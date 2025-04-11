Hamilton police extend landfill search for missing woman by 2 weeks

The family of Shalini Singh, 40, contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2025 12:19 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 12:27 pm.

Police in Hamilton say they’ve extended a landfill search for a missing woman by two more weeks.

Police say officers have been searching for Shalini Singh, who was first reported missing by her family on Dec. 10 after they hadn’t heard from her for several days.

They say Singh’s case was handed over to the force’s homicide unit, and they’ve been conducting an extensive search for Singh at the Glanbrook Landfill on Haldibrook Road since Feb. 24.

The search was initially meant to finish on April 18.

In February, Hamilton police indicated that there were growing concerns over the circumstances of the woman’s disappearance, as she was reported missing by her parents along with her common-law boyfriend. The boyfriend was located when he visited his family’s home on the afternoon of Dec. 11 in Halton Region.

“Homicide investigators have obtained hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the building to trace Shalini and her boyfriend’s movements in the days surrounding her disappearance,” Hamilton police wrote in a news release. “There is no CCTV footage that shows Shalini leaving her building after Dec. 4.”

Once he was located, police said the boyfriend did not cooperate any further with the investigation and provided no information that could assist in locating Shalini. The boyfriend was known to police before Shalini’s disappearance, but he is not being called a suspect or person of interest.

“Police are investigating the possibility that Shalini was killed in her apartment and removed from the building through the building’s garbage disposal system,” the news release stated.

“Early in the investigation, detectives learned that some of the garbage from the apartment building might still be at the Kenora Waste Transfer Station. Police secured and searched the waste on Dec. 15, but nothing was located. The majority of waste collected from the apartment building had already been moved to the Glanbrook Landfill.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

