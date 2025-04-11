OPP cruiser involved in Brampton collision

No serious injuries have been reported after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser was involved in a collision in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Peel police were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Veterans Drive around 12:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic spotters tell 680 NewsRadio the OPP cruiser was reportedly on its roof and heavily damaged.

It’s unknown how many people were injured, but only minor injuries have been reported.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

More to come