OPP cruiser involved in Brampton collision

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 11, 2025 1:09 pm.

No serious injuries have been reported after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser was involved in a collision in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Peel police were called to Sandalwood Parkway and Veterans Drive around 12:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic spotters tell 680 NewsRadio the OPP cruiser was reportedly on its roof and heavily damaged.

It’s unknown how many people were injured, but only minor injuries have been reported.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

More to come

3 dead after small plane crashes in South Florida near major highway

A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, resulting in three deaths, officials said. The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post...

updated

33m ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto councillor asking for review of 'archaic,' 'absurd' park bylaws

What do swearing, climbing a tree and shooting a dog with a stun gun all have in common? You can't do any of them in a Toronto park, as per the city's current bylaws. Coun. Josh Matlow says he agrees...

3h ago

Canada warns travellers: U.S. border agents can search your devices without explanation

Planning an international trip? Travellers should prepare for the possibility of extra scrutiny of their phones when crossing borders, especially when entering the United States. The Canadian government...

5m ago

2:54
Wet snow continues Friday

Cloudy conditions will continue for Friday and into Saturday with light snow in the morning turning into drizzle in the afternoon and into the evening.

17h ago

5:47
Ontario takes next step to expand primary care access

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Dr. Jane Philpott to discuss the Ontario government’s next step to connect more people to primary care this year.
2:30
Subway delays hit Line 1 after signal damage

It was a rough ride for thousands of TTC commuters as Line 1 turned into a slow moving nightmare. A busted signal near Union Station brought trains to a crawl, causing major delays in and out of the downtown core. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.
2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 
