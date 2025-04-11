Picture of Trump after the assassination attempt displaces Obama portrait at the White House

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Darlene Superville And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2025 4:36 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 4:53 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Friday hung a painting of President Donald Trump depicting a moment after an assassination attempt against him last summer — bumping the official portrait of one of his predecessors, Barack Obama, to a location nearby.

Obama’s portrait went on display in the foyer in the State Floor, near the staircase to the presidential residence, after it was unveiled in 2022. The White House says it is still in the foyer, but has been moved to the opposite wall where a portrait of former President George W. Bush used to hang.

Plans are to move Bush’s portrait near his father’s, former President George H.W. Bush, which is on the staircase to the residence.

Tradition has it that portraits of the two most recent presidents hang in the foyer.

The new painting, a picture of which the White House posted on its official account on X, captures the aftermath of an attempt on Trump’s life during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded in the ear and thrust his fist skyward to declare “Fight, fight, fight!’

That became a key rallying cry for his successful reelection campaign.

The Trump portrait was hung without advance notice, which is unusual — though Trump’s position is unique in that he is both the current and a former president. That’s a situation the U.S. hasn’t seen since Grover Cleveland served non-consecutive terms in the 1880s and 1890s.

Then-President Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, welcomed former President Obama and his wife, Michelle, to the White House for the unveiling of Obama’s portrait in 2022.

Regardless of party affiliation, the current president had often genially hosted his immediate predecessor for the unveiling. That’s what Democrat Bill Clinton did for Republican George H.W. Bush and the younger President Bush did for Clinton.

The Obamas hosted George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, at the White House for the unveiling of Bush’s official portrait in 2012.

There was an unexplained pause when Trump did not host Obama during his first term.

Darlene Superville And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'A crushing blow': GM to temporarily halt, then reduce production at CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll

The union that represents 1,200 workers at the General Motors (GM) CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says the company will temporarily halt and then reduce production of the BrightDrop electric delivery...

3h ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

5h ago

Ontario collects $260,000 from one-day electricity surcharge on U.S. exports

TORONTO — Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce's office says the province collected about $260,000 from the one day an electricity surcharge was in effect on exports to the United States. Premier...

25m ago

Toronto councillor asking for review of 'archaic,' 'absurd' park bylaws

What do swearing, climbing a tree and shooting a dog with a stun gun all have in common? You can't do any of them in a Toronto park, as per the city's current bylaws. Coun. Josh Matlow says he agrees...

1h ago

Top Stories

'A crushing blow': GM to temporarily halt, then reduce production at CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll

The union that represents 1,200 workers at the General Motors (GM) CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says the company will temporarily halt and then reduce production of the BrightDrop electric delivery...

3h ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

5h ago

Ontario collects $260,000 from one-day electricity surcharge on U.S. exports

TORONTO — Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce's office says the province collected about $260,000 from the one day an electricity surcharge was in effect on exports to the United States. Premier...

25m ago

Toronto councillor asking for review of 'archaic,' 'absurd' park bylaws

What do swearing, climbing a tree and shooting a dog with a stun gun all have in common? You can't do any of them in a Toronto park, as per the city's current bylaws. Coun. Josh Matlow says he agrees...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Poll suggests most Canadians think they will feel the impact of Trump's tariffs

The survey also revealed that many Canadians have lost trust in their neighbours to the south.

4h ago

2:49
Ontario insurance broker still working to address customer complaints

Some customers of an Ontario insurance company that CityNews told you about months ago say they are still having issues and are frustrated the promises the company made several weeks back have not been fulfilled. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:34
Calls to get rid of 'absurd' park bylaws

A Toronto city councillor says he's received complaints about some "absurd" park bylaws and says it's time for a full review to bring them up to date and make them more inclusive. Dilshad Burman reports.

7h ago

2:54
Wet snow continues Friday

Cloudy conditions will continue for Friday and into Saturday with light snow in the morning turning into drizzle in the afternoon and into the evening.

21h ago

2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.
More Videos