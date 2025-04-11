Ryan Reynolds calls for local Ontario arena to be renamed after girl, 9, who died of cancer

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds with Grace Bowen. Photo: Ryan Reynolds/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2025 8:43 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 9:01 am.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made a virtual appearance at a Cobourg, Ont. committee meeting to push for a local arena to be renamed after a young girl who died of cancer.

Reynolds says Grace Bowen, who died in early 2015 from a battle with osteosarcoma, changed his life when he met her over a decade ago through Toronto’s SickKids Foundation.

The Canadian “Deadpool” actor attended the Town of Cobourg’s community services, protection and economic development standing committee to plead his case alongside Grace’s parents.

“[The arena] was Grace’s temple; that was her church, that was her everything. Hockey was her life,” said Reynolds. “Her name kind of said it all.”

Grace Bowen, 9, of Cobourg, Ont. Photo: MacCoubrey Funeral Home.

The committee voted unanimously to move this item to the regular council meeting scheduled for April 30, 2025, at which the entire Cobourg City Council will give their final vote.

“As parents of someone who has lost a child, I think I can speak for anyone in our shoes. The biggest fear is that you’ll never hear someone else say their name again,” said Greg Bowen.

In December 2024, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, pledged to match donations to SickKids up to $500,000. That same month, Reynolds was awarded the Order of Canada. Beyond fundraising, Reynolds has personally connected with SickKids patients and paid tribute to Grace’s passing in 2016.

Reynolds said it would “be beautiful” for The Pond Arena to be renamed in Grace’s honour.

“I wasn’t doing anything with this platform that I had, and Grace just changed that.”

