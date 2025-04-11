Man critically injured in Toronto shooting

Toronto police tape is seen in this undated image. Photo: CityNews.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 11, 2025 1:18 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 1:28 pm.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that police say may have occurred in the city’s east end.

Officers with Toronto Police Service (TPS) were notified of a man in his 20s who showed up at a hospital in the city with a gunshot wound around 12:40 a.m. on Friday.

The man’s injuries were initially considered not life-threatening but later deemed critical.

Police say the shooting may have taken place in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

There is no word on suspects or any arrests.

No other details were made available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'A crushing blow': GM to temporarily halt, then reduce production at CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll

The union that represents 1,200 workers at the General Motors (GM) CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says the company will temporarily halt and then reduce production of the BrightDrop electric delivery...

1h ago

3 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes in South Florida near a major highway

Three people were killed and one was injured when a small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and pushed a car onto railroad tracks, officials said. Boca Raton...

1h ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Michael Wekerle's revamped El Mocambo concert venue up for sale again

TORONTO — Toronto's legendary El Mocambo is back on the sales block. Less than five years after former "Dragon's Den" star Michael Wekerle re-opened the storied concert venue, court documents show...

36m ago

Top Stories

'A crushing blow': GM to temporarily halt, then reduce production at CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll

The union that represents 1,200 workers at the General Motors (GM) CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says the company will temporarily halt and then reduce production of the BrightDrop electric delivery...

1h ago

3 dead, 1 injured when plane crashes in South Florida near a major highway

Three people were killed and one was injured when a small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and pushed a car onto railroad tracks, officials said. Boca Raton...

1h ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Michael Wekerle's revamped El Mocambo concert venue up for sale again

TORONTO — Toronto's legendary El Mocambo is back on the sales block. Less than five years after former "Dragon's Den" star Michael Wekerle re-opened the storied concert venue, court documents show...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Ontario insurance broker still working to address customer complaints

Some customers of an Ontario insurance company that CityNews told you about months ago say they are still having issues and are frustrated the promises the company made several weeks back have not been fulfilled. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:54
Wet snow continues Friday

Cloudy conditions will continue for Friday and into Saturday with light snow in the morning turning into drizzle in the afternoon and into the evening.

19h ago

5:47
Ontario takes next step to expand primary care access

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Dr. Jane Philpott to discuss the Ontario government’s next step to connect more people to primary care this year.
2:30
Subway delays hit Line 1 after signal damage

It was a rough ride for thousands of TTC commuters as Line 1 turned into a slow moving nightmare. A busted signal near Union Station brought trains to a crawl, causing major delays in and out of the downtown core. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.
More Videos