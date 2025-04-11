Man critically injured in Toronto shooting

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that police say may have occurred in the city’s east end.

Officers with Toronto Police Service (TPS) were notified of a man in his 20s who showed up at a hospital in the city with a gunshot wound around 12:40 a.m. on Friday.

The man’s injuries were initially considered not life-threatening but later deemed critical.

Police say the shooting may have taken place in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

There is no word on suspects or any arrests.

No other details were made available.