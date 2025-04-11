Woodstock bar’s liquor license suspended after allegedly serving customer 17 beers in 4 hours before he died

Exterior view of My Friends Place in Woodstock, Ont. GOOGLE MAPS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 11, 2025 5:29 pm.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it intends to suspend the liquor licence of a Woodstock, Ont., bar after it allegedly served 17 beers to a customer who later fell outside, hit his head and died.

The provincial regulatory agency says the beers were served to the patron last October over the course of four hours at the bar called My Friends Place.

It alleges the patron struck his head after he slipped outside the bar and later died in hospital.

The regulator also alleges the bar allowed another customer who was over-served alcohol to drive.

The alleged infractions include serving intoxicated persons, permitting intoxication and allowing a person to serve alcohol without finishing the required training.

The bar has the right to appeal the licence suspension notice to the License Appeal Tribunal.

