Ontario teacher, hockey coach charged for breaching release while awaiting sentence in child sex case

York Regional Police have charged a teacher and hockey coach with breaching his release conditions while he was waiting to be sentenced for sexually interfering with a child under 16.

Police said Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee, 40, had coached hockey throughout Ontario for years and was previously a camp director with Haliburton Hockey Haven dating back to 2016. He’s also a former teacher in the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), where he was a coach and the Head Tennis Professional at the Markham Tennis Club.

On Feb. 9, 2022, police launched an investigation into the hockey coach after officers received information regarding a sexual assault victim.

Officers learned that the youth had been sexually assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons with Lee between 2016 and 2022, beginning when he was approximately eight years old.

In Feb. 2022, Lee was released on bail with conditions stating he does not associate with children. In September 2024, Lee was convicted on two counts of sexual interference against a child under 16.

Police said Lee was once again released on bail with conditions, including that he not associate with children under the age of 16 until his sentencing, which was scheduled for April 25, 2025.

This month, York Regional Police said evidence was obtained that the accused had violated the requirements of his release in Markham and has been charged with two counts of breach of conditions.

Investigators released an updated photo of the accused, believing Lee may have attended other locations. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.