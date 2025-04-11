Ontario teacher, hockey coach charged for breaching release while awaiting sentence in child sex case

In Feb. 2022, Lee was released on bail with conditions stating he does not associate with children. In September 2024, Lee was convicted on two counts of sexual interference against a child under 16.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2025 10:51 am.

York Regional Police have charged a teacher and hockey coach with breaching his release conditions while he was waiting to be sentenced for sexually interfering with a child under 16.

Police said Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee, 40, had coached hockey throughout Ontario for years and was previously a camp director with Haliburton Hockey Haven dating back to 2016. He’s also a former teacher in the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), where he was a coach and the Head Tennis Professional at the Markham Tennis Club.

On Feb. 9, 2022, police launched an investigation into the hockey coach after officers received information regarding a sexual assault victim. 

Officers learned that the youth had been sexually assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons with Lee between 2016 and 2022, beginning when he was approximately eight years old.

In Feb. 2022, Lee was released on bail with conditions stating he does not associate with children. In September 2024, Lee was convicted on two counts of sexual interference against a child under 16.

Police said Lee was once again released on bail with conditions, including that he not associate with children under the age of 16 until his sentencing, which was scheduled for April 25, 2025.

This month, York Regional Police said evidence was obtained that the accused had violated the requirements of his release in Markham and has been charged with two counts of breach of conditions.

Investigators released an updated photo of the accused, believing Lee may have attended other locations. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada warns travellers: U.S. border agents can search your devices without explanation

Planning an international trip? Travellers should prepare for the possibility of extra scrutiny of their phones when crossing borders, especially when entering the United States. The Canadian government...

3h ago

Two men injured in home invasion at Scarborough townhouse, jewellery stolen: police

Two men were injured in an overnight home invasion assault at a residence in Scarborough, as multiple suspects lifted jewellery from the townhouse, police said. Toronto police were called to a townhouse...

updated

9m ago

Ryan Reynolds calls for local Ontario arena to be renamed after girl, 9, who died of cancer

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made a virtual appearance at a Cobourg, Ont. committee meeting to push for a local arena to be renamed after a young girl who died of cancer. Reynolds says Grace Bowen,...

1h ago

Most Canadians say they expect to feel U.S. tariffs, want Canada to fight back: poll

A new poll suggests 60 per cent of Canadians say they will personally feel the effects of U.S. tariffs — and most believe Canada should fight back. The poll, which was conducted by Leger for the Association...

5m ago

Top Stories

Canada warns travellers: U.S. border agents can search your devices without explanation

Planning an international trip? Travellers should prepare for the possibility of extra scrutiny of their phones when crossing borders, especially when entering the United States. The Canadian government...

3h ago

Two men injured in home invasion at Scarborough townhouse, jewellery stolen: police

Two men were injured in an overnight home invasion assault at a residence in Scarborough, as multiple suspects lifted jewellery from the townhouse, police said. Toronto police were called to a townhouse...

updated

9m ago

Ryan Reynolds calls for local Ontario arena to be renamed after girl, 9, who died of cancer

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made a virtual appearance at a Cobourg, Ont. committee meeting to push for a local arena to be renamed after a young girl who died of cancer. Reynolds says Grace Bowen,...

1h ago

Most Canadians say they expect to feel U.S. tariffs, want Canada to fight back: poll

A new poll suggests 60 per cent of Canadians say they will personally feel the effects of U.S. tariffs — and most believe Canada should fight back. The poll, which was conducted by Leger for the Association...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Wet snow continues Friday

Cloudy conditions will continue for Friday and into Saturday with light snow in the morning turning into drizzle in the afternoon and into the evening.

15h ago

5:47
Ontario takes next step to expand primary care access

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Dr. Jane Philpott to discuss the Ontario government’s next step to connect more people to primary care this year.
2:30
Subway delays hit Line 1 after signal damage

It was a rough ride for thousands of TTC commuters as Line 1 turned into a slow moving nightmare. A busted signal near Union Station brought trains to a crawl, causing major delays in and out of the downtown core. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.
2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 
More Videos