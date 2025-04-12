Marner scores overtime winner as Maple Leafs top Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) and Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovský (20) collide during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, April 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2025 10:03 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 10:10 pm.

Mitch Marner scored 36 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Saturday night.

Anthony Stolarz made 15 saves to register his third shutout of the season for Toronto (49-26-4), which clinched home-ice in the first round of the playoffs.

The Leafs also continue to lead the Atlantic Division, four points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jakub Dobes stopped 34 shots for Montreal (39-31-10). The Canadiens gained a valuable point in the standings, but have now dropped two straight after winning six in a row.

Montreal had an opportunity to clinch the Eastern Conference’s last wild-card spot with a regulation victory for a second straight night after falling 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators in the nation’s capital Friday.

Marner ended it on the rush in the extra period after Stolarz robbed Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki at the other end.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: With defencemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe both unavailable due to undisclosed injuries — and the club tight against the salary cap — Toronto was forced to play a skater short with just five defenceman. Depth centre David Kampf (upper-body injury) was also unavailable. 

Canadiens: Top prospect Ivan Demidov, who signed an entry-level deal earlier this week after his contract with the KHL’s SKA Saint Petersburg was mutually terminated, took the ice for the first time with his new team Saturday morning for the optional morning skate. The 19-year-old Russian forward could make his NHL debut Monday.

KEY MOMENT 

The Canadiens survived a two-man advantage for 18 seconds in the third period moments after Dobes robbed Nick Robertson point-blank at the side of Montreal’s net.

KEY STAT

The Canadiens’ trend of slow starts on the shot clock continued. Montreal fired just two pucks on target in the first period after putting up totals of four, four, four and five in the opening 20 minutes of the team’s previous four outings.

UP NEXT 

Leafs: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. 

Canadiens: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

