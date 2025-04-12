Poilievre heads to Carney’s riding, announces help for military veterans

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign stop at Ontario Shipyards in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, April 11, 2025. Poilievre is slated to hold a press conference in the Ottawa suburb of Nepean, where Liberal Leader Mark Carney is campaigning to win a seat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

By Sarah Ritchie and Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2025 10:03 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 11:19 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is announcing a plan to improve supports for military veterans during a visit his main rival’s turf today on the federal election trail.

Poilievre is slated to hold a press conference in the Ottawa suburb of Nepean, where Liberal Leader Mark Carney is campaigning to win a seat.

The Conservatives say if they’re elected they will ensure military veterans’ disability applications are automatically approved if they’re not processed within four months.

Veterans have long complained about a backlog in getting those applications approved, which leads to delays in payments for those leaving active service.

Veterans Affairs Canada has set a target of processing those claims within 16 weeks, but in 2023-24 the department only met that standard 69 per cent of the time. Its goal is to reach the 16-week target 80 per cent of the time.

The department says the backlog of claims has decreased by 75 per cent since 2020.

There were more than 5,000 veterans whose cases were still backlogged at the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

The Conservatives issued a press release saying they’ll give veterans control over their medical records and let military doctors assess injuries using a standardized system, as well as ensure people are able to get service dogs for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The party is pledging to make the educational and training benefit available to Armed Forces members as soon as they get their release date.

The Conservative candidate in Nepean who’s running against Carney is Barbara Bal, a former Armed Forces member. Poilievre is running for re-election in the neighbouring riding of Carleton.

Canadians head to the polls in a general election on April 28.

Party leaders are looking ahead to televised debates next week in Montreal.

A French-language debate is scheduled for Wednesday, while an English-language one will take place on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie and Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Woman stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence neighbourhood, police say

Toronto police are investigating after receiving a report about a woman who was stabbed in the head area on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of St. Lawrence Street and Richmond...

28m ago

Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from reciprocal tariffs

The Trump administration late Friday said they would exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for popular consumer electronics...

1h ago

'Asleep at the wheel': Michigan city braces for impact of Trump's tariffs

FLINT — Just north of downtown Flint, Mich., a two-story red brick building known as Factory One sits as just one reminder of the rich history here of the American automobile industry. The factory,...

5h ago

Cirque du Soleil is building the world's largest freestanding arena in Toronto

Known for their feats of aerial acrobatics, Cirque du Soleil is returning to Toronto with a classic show, and an ambitious feat of engineering to match. The Canadian entertainment company is nearing...

2h ago

2:39
Hundreds laid off as GM temporarily shuts down Ingersoll assembly plant in Ontario

The union representing 1,200 General Motors employees says that the company plans to temporarily halt operations at its Ingersoll, Ontario assembly plant. As Jazan Grewal reports, the decision is expected to result in hundreds of layoffs.

14h ago

2:11
Grey start to the weekend

A cloudy start to the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and the slight chance of an isolated shower.

16h ago

1:38
Investigation underway into Hudson River helicopter crash

An investigation is underway into what prompted a helicopter to plunge into the Hudson River. As Laura Aguierre explains, it's what some witnesses heard that could provide a possible clue into what happened.

18h ago

2:20
Cirque du Soleil building the world's largest free-standing arena in Toronto

Cirque du Soleil is getting ready to bring it's production of OVO to Toronto and with it one of it's most ambitious "big top" builds.  Audra Brown with a look at the gigantic construction process as they assemble the world's biggest portable arena. 

21h ago

0:50
Violent Scarborough home invasion sends two to hospital

The incident happened at a townhouse overnight in north Scarborough where multiple suspects took jewellery and allegedly used a hammer in the assault.
