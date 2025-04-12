SIU investigating after police officer discharges less-lethal firearm at man in crisis

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 12, 2025 12:56 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 1:00 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the conduct of a police officer who discharged a less-lethal firearm at a man in Scarborough on Friday.

Authorities were initially called to an apartment building in the area of Neilson Road and Military Trail at approximately 11:00 a.m. for reports of a domestic incident.

When they arrived at the unit, police say they encountered a 40-year-old male who was in “crisis” and holding a knife.

“When the man proceeded to harm himself, an officer discharged their less-lethal firearm at the man multiple times,” officials said in a press release issued Saturday.

The man was then apprehended and transported to a hospital by paramedics for treatment.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has assigned five investigators to the case, including two forensic experts.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

