Toronto Police Service Board, union agree on new multi-year deal

The Toronto Police Service Board and the union representing police officers have reached a tentative multi-year deal.

The new collective agreement comes after six weeks of negotiations.

Board chair Shelley Carroll says the deal aligns with the city’s investment with a modern, community-focused approach to policing as well as a renewed focus on retention and reform.

Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell says the new deal not only makes current members feel like they are being heard but will go a long way towards encouraging others to join their ranks.

This agreement comes on the heels of a new multi-year hiring plan, which was approved by the Board last December.

Terms of the deal will be presented to the more than 8,500 uniform and civilian members of the force on April 16 before a ratification vote on April 17.