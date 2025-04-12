Man charged after two Vancouver police officers set on fire

West Hastings Street near Carrall Street in Vancouver on Friday April 11, 2025. (CityNews Image)

By Emma Crawford

Posted April 12, 2025 2:42 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 5:27 pm.

The man arrested after two Vancouver police officers were set on fire in the Downtown Eastside Thursday has been charged, according to the VPD.

Police say 40-year-old Jordan Mutual, who was wanted province-wide for 10 separate offences, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

The officers had been conducting foot patrols when they observed Mutual jaywalking in the area of East Hastings and Carrall streets. They attempted to detain him and he tried to run away, but officers pursued him.

As they were trying to take him into custody, it is believed he used a flammable substance to set the officers’ uniforms on fire.

The officers were able to put out the fires themselves after radioing for assistance.

Additional officers arrested Mutual a short distance away.

One of the officers assaulted was treated by paramedics and the other didn’t sustain any physical injuries, police say.

The VPD says more than 35 officers have been assaulted on the job in 2025, which is up 25 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

