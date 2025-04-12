Woman stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence neighbourhood, police say
Posted April 12, 2025 10:51 am.
Last Updated April 12, 2025 12:29 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after receiving a report about a woman who was stabbed in the head area on Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of St. Lawrence Street and Richmond Street East just after 10:00 a.m.
Police are at the scene and continue to search for the suspect who was last seen walking eastbound on King Street.
Authorities say the suspect is a woman in her 30s with a short afro. She was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, grey trackpants and white Nike shoes.
Paramedics say one person was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.