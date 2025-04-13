One man shot in the leg in Mississauga, police seek 4 suspects
Posted April 13, 2025 7:31 am.
Police in Mississauga are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Saturday night.
Authorities say the incident happened in the Dixie area, near Dundas Street East and Blundell Road just before midnight.
The man’s injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.
Investigators continue to search for four suspects who were last seen wearing dark clothing and fleeing in a dark-coloured sedan.
No other details were released.