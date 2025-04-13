Poilievre promises tougher ethics rules, takes aim at Carney’s assets

<p>This composite image made from five file photos shows, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 23, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on March 22, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 23, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 23, 2025 and co-Leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May on March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi, Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld</p>

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2025 3:05 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2025 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to tighten financial transparency rules for elected officials — and is using that promise to take aim at Liberal Leader Mark Carney.

Poilievre told a press conference in Ottawa on Sunday that if his party forms government, he’ll ban what he calls “shadow lobbying.”

“We will eliminate the lobbying loophole and require anyone who is acting as an adviser to government officials to declare themselves and register as a lobbyist, whenever they are advising on matters that touch upon their financial interests or that of their company,” Poilievre said.

He said this rule would have forced Carney to register as a lobbyist when he advised former prime minister Justin Trudeau through the Liberal party.

The Conservative leader also said he would require that cabinet ministers “divest fully from tax havens” and disclose their assets — more shots at Carney, who has come in for scrutiny for not disclosing his financial assets and because his former firm Brookfield Asset Management registered entities in the Cayman Islands tax haven.

Poilievre billed his package of measures as the “Accountability Act 2.0” — a reference to a law passed by the former Stephen Harper government. It ushered in modern parliamentary ethics rules and created the offices of the lobbying and ethics commissioners.

Carney’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carney has said in the past that he has put his assets in a blind trust and was in discussions with the ethics commissioner about creating a conflict of interest screen.

But his ethics disclosure filing may not come out until after the election — and Carney has not said anything about what went into the blind trust.

Poilievre also accused the Liberal leader of “hiding from the public” by not taking questions for several days, and of refusing to tell Canadians more about his investments.

When asked by reporters whether Carney’s decision to step back from the campaign matters, since it doesn’t seem to have done him any political harm, Poilievre replied, “That’s a choice Canadians will have to make.”

Carney’s campaign has been on a break ahead of a crucial week in the election. Such breaks are not unusual in a campaign — but Carney notably declined to take questions from reporters in Parliament on Friday after a cabinet committee meeting.

Carney and Poilievre are expected in Montreal Sunday evening for an interview on the popular Quebec talk show “Tout le monde en parle.”

The influential Radio-Canada show regularly gets nearly a million viewers a week and is considered a crucial way for federal party leaders to introduce themselves to Quebec.

Carney’s ability to speak French has been under scrutiny since he struggled during the French-language debate in the Liberal leadership race.

Carney will face a more daunting task in Wednesday’s French language debate, where he’ll face off against Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet — both skilled French-language debaters who will be on the lookout for gaffes and missteps.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, took his campaign to Timmins, Ont., on Sunday, where he talked about his plan for northern Ontario.

The Liberals are fielding former Timmins mayor and municipal councillor Steve Black in the riding. He’s running against the NDP’s Nicole Fortier Levesque, former mayor of Moonbeam, Ont.

Singh is down two very prominent northern Ontario NDP incumbents in this election. Charlie Angus, a longtime MP from the region, is not running again.

Party stalwart Carol Hughes is also leaving federal politics after her riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing was removed from the political map through redistricting and divided among surrounding districts.

Hughes was among the figures flanking Singh at his morning press conference, where he used those two former MPs as examples of strong NDP voices northerners have sent to Parliament in the past.

Singh also said the other major party leaders have failed to substantively address Indigenous issues in this election.

“I challenge the other parties to make Indigenous issues a fundamental and important issue in this campaign,” he said.

Top Stories

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

1h ago

Man, 23, faces multiple impaired driving charges after deadly Caledon crash

A man is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a deadly crash in Caledon over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Boston Mills Road for reports of a single-vehicle...

24m ago

Competition Bureau launches investigation into Express Scripts Canada

Canada’s federal competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Express Scripts Canada (ESC), a company that provides processing services for insurance providers and pharmacies, after a pharmacists...

1h ago

Local Canadian leaders call for less pipelines, more climate action amid election campaign

In an open letter, Canadian municipal leaders are calling on major federal party leaders to act to reduce climate-related emergencies.

35m ago

