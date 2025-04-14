Carney, Poilievre in Montreal today as election campaign continues

Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives for a television interview at Maison de Radio Canada during a campaign stop in Montreal on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are both campaigning in Montreal today, days before the federal leaders take part in debates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 14, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2025 8:09 am.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are both campaigning in Montreal today, days before the federal leaders take part in debates.

Poilievre will hold a press conference in Montreal at 9 a.m. ET.

Carney will make an announcement in Dorval, Que., at 10 a.m. ET.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Toronto, scheduled to appear on CTV’s Your Morning and Breakfast Television before making an announcement at 10 a.m.

As the election heads into the home stretch leading up to the April 28 vote, party leaders are looking ahead to televised debates in Montreal this week.

A French-language debate is scheduled for Wednesday, while an English-language debate will take place on Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It is a next chapter': Ontario legislature set to choose first female Speaker

The members of Ontario's legislature are set to make history today by selecting the province's first female Speaker — but just who will take up the mantle remains to be seen. Two members...

57m ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

52m ago

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

10h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

18h ago

Top Stories

'It is a next chapter': Ontario legislature set to choose first female Speaker

The members of Ontario's legislature are set to make history today by selecting the province's first female Speaker — but just who will take up the mantle remains to be seen. Two members...

57m ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

52m ago

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

10h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Transforming unused office space into homes

A trend gaining steam in other cities may also be arriving at Toronto's doorstep.  David Zura takes a look at one proposed project in the city promising to convert empty offices into lofts. 

11h ago

2:23
Here comes the rain again

Morning rain showers on Monday will give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. However, the cloud cover returns later in the day, bringing with it evening showers and cooler temperatures.

13h ago

2:52
Ferry service returns to spring schedule

As the city’s ferry service returns to the spring schedule, one nearby BIA says marine traffic is increasingly becoming an economic jewel, while at the same time, the city’s deputy mayor says we should expect service improvements this season.
3:02
U.S. judge rules Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

A U.S. immigration judge ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.
3:02
Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing to proceed

An L.A. judge ruled on Friday that a resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez may go forward, dealing a setback to the prosecutor who opposed any leniency for the brothers serving a life term for the shotgun murder of their parents in 1989.
More Videos