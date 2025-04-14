Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street on Sunday evening.

The male driver crashed into a lane divider, and the vehicle quickly burst into flames. No injuries were reported.

OPP said a 31-year-old man from Sudbury is facing charges, including impaired driving, stunt driving and dangerous operation.

He will have his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for two weeks.