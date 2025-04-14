4 wanted after victim pistol-whipped during King township business break-and-enter: YRP

York Regional Police officers say they’re looking for four male suspects after shots were fired and someone was pistol-whipped during a break-and-enter at a King township business.

According to a statement issued by officers on Monday, the incident happened on Saturday at around 1:45 a.m. near Dufferin Street and Graham Sideroad west of Yonge Street.

Officers said the suspects went into the business and confronted multiple people inside. They said at least two of the suspects had guns with them.

Investigators said a man at the business was whipped with a gun before the suspects took off.

As they left, officers said “an aerosol irritant” was sprayed inside and an unspecified number of gunshots were fired. There were no reports of injuries as a result. The statement noted the suspects didn’t take anything.

Meanwhile, officers said the victim whipped with the gun was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said they believe it was a “targeted” incident, but didn’t release additional information on the circumstances or the business involved. They said officers are currently trying to obtain surveillance video from the area.

The statement said investigators are working to identify the suspects involved.

The first suspect, allegedly carrying a gun with a brown handle, was described as being around 25 to 35 years old, and five-foot-11. He was last seen wearing a puffy black vest with diamond-pattern stitch lines and dark-coloured pants.

The second suspect allegedly carrying a black gun was described as being around 30 to 35 years old and six feet tall, and having a skin tag close to his right eye. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and a ski mask.

The third suspect was described as wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a black can with white writing.

There was a limited description of the fourth suspect with officers saying he was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.