Police arrest man accused of stealing $33K worth of booze from the LCBO

Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing approximately $33,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA.

According to investigators, the man would “select a quantity of alcohol and leave the store without making attempts to pay.”

Officers say the thefts happened between January 27 and April 4.

On Sunday, police arrested 30-year-old Luis Alberto Alonzo Ramon.

He’s been charged with 53 counts of theft under $5,000 and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.