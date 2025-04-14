Trump considers pausing his auto tariffs as the world economy endures whiplash

President Donald Trump waits to greet El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2025 1:51 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2025 2:10 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that he might temporarily exempt the auto industry from tariffs he previously imposed on the sector, to give carmakers time to adjust their supply chains.

“I’m looking at something to help some of the car companies with it,” Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office. The Republican president said automakers needed time to relocate production from Canada, Mexico and other places, “And they need a little bit of time because they’re going to make them here, but they need a little bit of time. So I’m talking about things like that.”

The statement hinted at yet another round of reversals on tariffs as Trump’s onslaught of import taxes has panicked financial markets and raised deep concerns from Wall Street economists about a possible recession.

When Trump announced the 25% auto tariffs on March 27, he described them as “permanent.” His hard lines on trade have become increasingly blurred as he has sought to limit the possible economic and political blowback from his policies.

Last week, after a bond market sell-off pushed up interest rates on U.S. debt, Trump announced that for 90 days his broader tariffs against dozens of countries would instead be set at a baseline 10% to give time for negotiations.

At the same time, Trump increased the import taxes on China to 145%, only to temporarily exempt electronics from some of those tariffs by having those goods charged at a 20% rate.

“I don’t change my mind, but I’m flexible,” Trump said Monday.

Trump’s flexibility has also fueled a sense of uncertainty and confusion about his intentions and end goals. The S&P 500 stock index was up slightly in Monday afternoon trading, but it’s still down nearly 9% this year. Interest rates on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were also elevated at roughly 4.4%.

Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist for the Northern Trust global financial firm, said the whiplash had been so great that he might have to “get fitted for a neck brace.”

Tannenbaum warned in an analysis: “Damage to consumer, business, and market confidence may already be irreversible.”

The U.S. president also said that he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook and “helped” him recently. Many Apple products, including its popular iPhone, are assembled in China.

The Trump administration has suggested that its tariffs had isolated China as the U.S. engaged in talks with other countries.

But China is also seeking to build tighter relationships in Asia with nations stung by Trump’s tariffs. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, on Monday met in Hanoi with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam with the message that no one wins in trade wars.

Asked about the meeting, Trump suggested the two nations were conspiring to do economic harm to the U.S. by “trying to figure out how do we screw the United States of America.”

Josh Boak, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, others injured following single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead, and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 at Meadowvale. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to...

1h ago

'It shouldn’t have taken this long': Ontario ditches longstanding and controversial fee for stillbirth registrations

Earlier this month, the Ontario organization which regulates the funeral and burial industry in the province announced a fee to register a stillborn, which has long been criticized by some funeral home...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

6h ago

Blue Origin launches an all-female celebrity crew with Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched his fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space Monday with an all-female celebrity crew that included Katy Perry and Gayle King. It was the latest wave in space...

55m ago

Top Stories

One dead, others injured following single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead, and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 at Meadowvale. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to...

1h ago

'It shouldn’t have taken this long': Ontario ditches longstanding and controversial fee for stillbirth registrations

Earlier this month, the Ontario organization which regulates the funeral and burial industry in the province announced a fee to register a stillborn, which has long been criticized by some funeral home...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

6h ago

Blue Origin launches an all-female celebrity crew with Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched his fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space Monday with an all-female celebrity crew that included Katy Perry and Gayle King. It was the latest wave in space...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Transforming unused office space into homes

A trend gaining steam in other cities may also be arriving at Toronto's doorstep.  David Zura takes a look at one proposed project in the city promising to convert empty offices into lofts. 

17h ago

2:23
Here comes the rain again

Morning rain showers on Monday will give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. However, the cloud cover returns later in the day, bringing with it evening showers and cooler temperatures.

19h ago

3:02
U.S. judge rules Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

A U.S. immigration judge ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.
3:02
Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing to proceed

An L.A. judge ruled on Friday that a resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez may go forward, dealing a setback to the prosecutor who opposed any leniency for the brothers serving a life term for the shotgun murder of their parents in 1989.
2:02
Spring showers on the way for Monday

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with double-digit highs. Increasing cloud in the evening will give way to Monday morning showers.

More Videos