What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the alleged arson at his official residence

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the governor's official residence about a suspected arson fire that forced him, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

By Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2025 1:26 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2025 5:09 am.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in the middle of the night, set a fire that left significant damage and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Firefighters extinguished the fire early Sunday morning and no injuries were reported. The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested nearby later in the day, police said.

Authorities said they were investigating how someone was able to elude police to break into the governor’s residence in Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris said the fire was a carefully planned attack but emphasized the investigation is continuing. He did not give a possible motive.

Police call arson a planned attack

Balmer apparently scaled an iron security fence that stands around 7 feet (2.1 meters) and is monitored by security cameras, police said.

Police became aware someone had climbed over the fence and began a pursuit on the grounds but initially didn’t locate anyone.

Police allege Balmer broke into the southern wing of the residence, entering a room often used to entertain crowds and display art, and set a fire using a homemade incendiary device. Police declined to elaborate on the device, but the fire left significant damage to the room, charring walls, tables, buffet serving dishes, plates and a piano. Window panes and brick around doors and windows were blackened.

Balmer was inside for around a minute before he left and escaped the premises, authorities said.

Suspect faces charges

Authorities said Balmer will face charges of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

Balmer has faced criminal charges over the past decade including simple assault, theft and forgery, according to online court records. He drew a sentence of probation after guilty pleas to theft and forgery counts. Simple assault charges from 2023 appeared unresolved.

Authorities did not say whether Balmer has a lawyer or where he was being held. Calls to people believed to be his relatives went unanswered or unreturned on Sunday. One recent residence listed for him in Harrisburg was condemned in 2022.

Governor is a rising Democratic star

Shapiro, 51, is the first-term governor of the nation’s fifth-most populous state, a presidential battleground that has helped make him a rising star in the Democratic Party and viewed as a potential White House contender in 2028.

Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family had celebrated Passover at the residence on Saturday and were awakened by state troopers pounding on their doors at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Shapiro has been outspoken about his Jewish faith.

He used his first ad in his campaign for governor in 2022 to tell family stories and describe his commitment to making “it home Friday night for Sabbath dinner,” complete with footage of him and his children at the table.

“Family and faith ground me,” he said.

In stump speeches and his election-night victory speech, Shapiro regularly quoted an ancient rabbinic maxim: “No one is required to complete the task, but neither are we free to refrain from it.”

Attack happened during Passover

The attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began at sundown Saturday.

The holiday commemorates the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt, including their 40-year journey through the desert. It is one of the holiest days of the year for Jews and is celebrated with a special meal called a Seder, which includes the eating of matzah, a type of unleavened bread, and the retelling of the Exodus story.

Shapiro had celebrated with a Seder at the official residence with his family and members of the Jewish community in the same room where authorities said the fire was set.

___

Follow Marc Levy on X at https://x.com/timelywriter.

Marc Levy, The Associated Press










'It is a next chapter': Ontario legislature set to choose first female Speaker

The members of Ontario's legislature are set to make history today by selecting the province's first female Speaker — but just who will take up the mantle remains to be seen. Two members...

56m ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

51m ago

'The condo math isn't working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

10h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

18h ago

2:39
Transforming unused office space into homes

A trend gaining steam in other cities may also be arriving at Toronto's doorstep.  David Zura takes a look at one proposed project in the city promising to convert empty offices into lofts. 

11h ago

2:23
Here comes the rain again

Morning rain showers on Monday will give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. However, the cloud cover returns later in the day, bringing with it evening showers and cooler temperatures.

13h ago

2:52
Ferry service returns to spring schedule

As the city's ferry service returns to the spring schedule, one nearby BIA says marine traffic is increasingly becoming an economic jewel, while at the same time, the city's deputy mayor says we should expect service improvements this season.
3:02
U.S. judge rules Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

A U.S. immigration judge ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.
3:02
Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing to proceed

An L.A. judge ruled on Friday that a resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez may go forward, dealing a setback to the prosecutor who opposed any leniency for the brothers serving a life term for the shotgun murder of their parents in 1989.
