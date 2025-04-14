World markets advance as tech shares get lift from exemption of US tariffs on electronics

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Jiang Junzhe, The Associated Press

Posted April 14, 2025 12:44 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2025 8:12 am.

World markets rallied Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said electronics such as computer chips, smart phones and laptops won’t face the same U.S. import duties as some other products, giving tech shares a boost.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX gained 2.4% to 20,857.54, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 2% at 7,245.28. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.8% to 8,104.83.

The future for the S&P 500 gained 1.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9%.

Asian shares logged sturdy gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.2% to 33,982.36 and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1% to 2,455.89.

Shares in technology companies surged, with Tokyo Electron up 1.4% and Advantest, a testing equipment maker, up 4.9%. South Korea’s biggest company, Samsung Electronics, gained 1.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.4% to 21,417.40, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.8% to 3,262.81 after the government reported that China’s exports surged 12.4% in March from a year earlier.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was temporarily exempting smartphones, computers and other electronics from his tariffs after China announced Friday that it was boosting its tariffs on U.S. products to 125% in the latest tit-for-tat increase following Trump’s escalations on imports from China.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Trump’s move was “a small step” toward fixing its wrongful action of what Trump calls reciprocal tariffs. It urged him to completely cancel them.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.3%, closing at 7,748.60.

The Taiex fell 0.1% in Taiwan, whose economy is heavily dependent on exports of computer chips and other high-tech goods after Trump said the new chip tariffs will be announced “over the next week.”

The friction between the world’s two largest economies could cause widespread damage and a possible global recession, even after Trump recently announced a 90-day pause on some of his tariffs for other countries, except for China.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, capping a chaotic and historic week. The Dow gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.1%.

Stocks kicked higher as pressure eased a bit from within the U.S. bond market, which was flashing serious warning signals last week that drew Trump’s attention.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading at 4.44% early Monday. On Friday, it topped 4.58% in the morning, up from 4.01% a week ago. That’s a major move for a market that typically measures things in hundredths of a percentage point.

Bond yields typically fall in anxious times. Investors outside the United States might be selling U.S. bonds because of the trade war, and hedge funds could be selling whatever’s available to raise cash to cover other losses. A deeper worry is over whether Trump’s frenetic tariff actions are raising doubts over the U.S. reputation as the world’s safest place to keep cash.

A report on U.S. inflation at the wholesale level came in better than expected. But it’s a backward looking indicator, measuring March’s price levels. The worry is that inflation will rise in coming months as Trump’s tariffs make their way through the economy. And that could tie the Fed’s hands.

Friday’s swings came after a set of stronger-than-expected profit reports from some of the biggest U.S. banks, which traditionally help kick off each earnings reporting season.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo all reported stronger profit for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. JPMorgan Chase rose 4%, Morgan Stanley added 1.4% and Wells Fargo lost 1%.

In other dealings early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil reversed early losses, gaining 63 cents to $62.13 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 62 cents to $65.38 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar dropped to 143.25 Japanese yen from 143.91 yen. The euro climbed to $1.1382 from $1.1320.

Gold, considered a safe haven for investors, had shed about $9 to $3,235 an ounce early Monday.

Top Stories

'It is a next chapter': Ontario legislature set to choose first female Speaker

The members of Ontario's legislature are set to make history today by selecting the province's first female Speaker — but just who will take up the mantle remains to be seen. Two members...

59m ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

54m ago

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

10h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

18h ago

