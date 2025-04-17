1 arrested, 1 at large, after tow trucks set on fire in Newmarket

Aaron Fahey, 26, of no fixed address, is wanted on two counts of arson. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 17, 2025 3:53 pm.

York Regional Police have arrested one person and are searching for a second suspect after two tow trucks were set on fire in Newmarket.

The first incident took place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at around 1 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire at a home in the Sandford Street and William Roe Boulevard area.

Investigators were able to secure video footage that showed how the vehicle ended up in flames.

“One suspect was seen on video surveillance footage, approaching a tow truck parked in the driveway of a residence before using an accelerant to start a fire and fleeing in a nearby waiting vehicle being operated by the second suspect,” police outlined in a release.

Police believe the same two suspects struck again, this time on June 12, 2024, at around 4:45 a.m. in the Eglin and Jefferson streets area.

“Two suspects approached a tow truck parked a residence and used an accelerant to set the vehicle on fire,” a police release states.

After an investigation, officers arrested Timothy Peraud, 39, of no fixed address. He’s facing charges of arson causing damage to property and breach of probation order.

The second suspect remains at large and is now the subject of an arrest warrant.

Aaron Fahey, 26, of no fixed address, is wanted on two counts of arson.

Police are encouraging him to come forward and are warning the public not to help him evade arrest.

“The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges.”

Top Stories

'You, sir, are not a change': Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Mark Carney spent his first English election debate presenting himself as a safe pair of hands for a country in crisis — while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sought...

5h ago

Canada election 2025: How will parties address Greater Toronto Area issues?

As advance voting in the 2025 federal election begins across Canada on Friday, CityNews is taking a closer look at how parties say they will address several issues affecting the Greater Toronto Area. Party...

10h ago

Conservatives surge with attack ads in Punjabi as parties race to win ethnic votes

In a whirlwind federal election sparked by a surprise announcement and constrained by the shortest campaign period allowed, Canada’s political parties are pouring unprecedented resources into advertising...

7h ago

Male victims of Riverdale double homicide identified

The two victims killed in the double shooting in Riverdale earlier this week have been identified by police. Quentin Caza, 18, of Toronto and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto, were found suffering...

12h ago

