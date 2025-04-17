Male victims of Riverdale double homicide identified

The two victims killed in the double shooting in Riverdale earlier this week have been identified by police.

Quentin Caza, 18, of Toronto and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto, were found suffering from gunshot wounds near Bain and Logan avenues just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. Both male victims were reportedly inside a vehicle when gunshots were fired, but that is unconfirmed.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects between five feet five and five feet eight inches. They were last seen wearing dark clothing and running towards Withrow Park.