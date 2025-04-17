Trump administration takes over $7B reconstruction project for NYC’s Penn Station

FILE - Commuters walk through the West End Concourse to access the Long Island Rail Road and Penn Station in New York, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2025 7:43 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2025 9:14 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is taking control of the $7 billion reconstruction project for New York City’s busy but aging Penn Station, sidelining the city’s mass transit agency, the transportation chief said Thursday.

State and city officials have sought for years to remake the country’s busiest rail hub, which is beleaguered by problems ranging from aging tracks to dreary commuter passageways.

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his agency could deliver a world-class Penn Station by working with Amtrak, the federally chartered railroad company that owns the midtown Manhattan hub. Duffy said he was withdrawing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as lead for the reconstruction project.

“New York City deserves a Penn Station that reflects America’s greatness and is safe and clean. The MTA’s history of inefficiency, waste, and mismanagement also meant that a new approach is needed,” Duffy said in a prepared release.

The administration did not immediately provide details of how the reconstruction would proceed or how long it would take.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the move “a major victory for New Yorkers” that would save them tax money. Hochul said she had asked Trump for federal funding.

“I want to thank the President and Secretary Duffy for taking on the sole responsibility to deliver the beautiful new $7 billion station that New Yorkers deserve,” Hochul said in a prepared release.

Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said he was glad the federal government was focusing on the project, and that he expected the MTA to participate in the plans as the station’s major leaseholder.

Duffy has recently clashed with the transit agency over crime on the city’s subways and the $9 congestion toll on drivers entering the most traffic-snarled parts of Manhattan. Federal authorities have set a Sunday deadline to end the congestion tolls.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'You, sir, are not a change': Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Mark Carney spent his first English election debate presenting himself as a safe pair of hands for a country in crisis — while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sought...

5h ago

Canada election 2025: How will parties address Greater Toronto Area issues?

As advance voting in the 2025 federal election begins across Canada on Friday, CityNews is taking a closer look at how parties say they will address several issues affecting the Greater Toronto Area. Party...

10h ago

Conservatives surge with attack ads in Punjabi as parties race to win ethnic votes

In a whirlwind federal election sparked by a surprise announcement and constrained by the shortest campaign period allowed, Canada’s political parties are pouring unprecedented resources into advertising...

7h ago

Male victims of Riverdale double homicide identified

The two victims killed in the double shooting in Riverdale earlier this week have been identified by police. Quentin Caza, 18, of Toronto and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto, were found suffering...

12h ago

Top Stories

'You, sir, are not a change': Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Mark Carney spent his first English election debate presenting himself as a safe pair of hands for a country in crisis — while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sought...

5h ago

Canada election 2025: How will parties address Greater Toronto Area issues?

As advance voting in the 2025 federal election begins across Canada on Friday, CityNews is taking a closer look at how parties say they will address several issues affecting the Greater Toronto Area. Party...

10h ago

Conservatives surge with attack ads in Punjabi as parties race to win ethnic votes

In a whirlwind federal election sparked by a surprise announcement and constrained by the shortest campaign period allowed, Canada’s political parties are pouring unprecedented resources into advertising...

7h ago

Male victims of Riverdale double homicide identified

The two victims killed in the double shooting in Riverdale earlier this week have been identified by police. Quentin Caza, 18, of Toronto and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto, were found suffering...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Police identify suspect in TMU campus hit-and-run

Police have identified the suspect in Tuesday's hit-and-run on the TMU campus that injured four people. Investigators believe this was a targeted attack, but have yet to find the suspect or the vehicle involved.
2:30
Milder weekend but rain on Friday and Saturday

It will be a wet start to the Easter weekend before a sunny but cooler Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
3:30
Police searching for suspects after deadly double shooting in Riverdale

The search is on for suspects in a double murder that has rocked Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt is at the scene where the  victims were gunned down.
3:06
Therme may have "misrepresented itself" to secure Ontario Place deal

A New York Times investigation uncovered that the Austrian-based company may have been "misleading" with its financial details and experience before landing the 95-year lease with the Ontario government. Mark McAllister reports.

0:33
Toronto launches campaign to keep migratory birds safe

Toronto has launched its annual campaign to help ensure birds migrating through the city stay safe and avoid colliding into windows.
More Videos