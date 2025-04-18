Canadian drummer arrested on child sexual abuse material charges in California

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Drummer Joseph Seiders and The New Pornographers perform at Celebrate Brooklyn! at the Prospect Park Bandshell on July 11, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage) 2015 Al Pereira

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2025 6:53 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2025 7:08 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joseph Seiders, drummer for Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers, has been arrested and charged with possessing child sex abuse materials, authorities said.

Seiders, 44, is accused of recording young boys with his phone at a Chick-fil-A restaurant bathroom in Palm Desert, California, according to the local sheriff’s department. The city of about 50,000 is in the Coachella Valley.

Law enforcement responded to a report April 7 of suspicious activity at the fast food restaurant. An 11-year-old boy told them a man recorded him while he was using the bathroom there.

Two days later, officers received another report at Chick-fil-A and took Seiders into custody. They searched his home and found evidence connecting him to the two incidents. His charges include possession of child sex abuse materials, molesting a child, and invasion of privacy, the sheriff’s department said.

The Riverside County Public Defender’s Office declined to comment on Seiders’ behalf.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and are still investigating.

The New Pornographers said they have immediately severed ties with Seiders, who joined the band in 2014, in a post on Instagram.

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders,” the post said.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mohawk College student killed in Hamilton shooting was innocent bystander: police

Hamilton Police say a woman who was shot in the Upper James Street and South Bend Road area on Thursday night has died in hospital. Police say they received reports of gunfire in the area around 7:30...

8h ago

BMW driver ran 2 red lights before fatal crash into hydro pole: Toronto police

One person has died after a car crashed into a pole in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday morning. Toronto police say a BMW was travelling westbound at a high speed on Eglinton Avenue East in...

11h ago

Poilievre promises to end ban on single-use plastic straws, other items

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised to strike down a key element of the Liberal government's environmental policy Friday as he and other party leaders got back on the campaign trail...

12h ago

Toronto police warns of distraction thefts targeting Muslim community

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert about distractions thefts specifically targeting the Muslim community and are asking them to be vigilant. The alert says incidents began to be reported...

13h ago

Top Stories

Mohawk College student killed in Hamilton shooting was innocent bystander: police

Hamilton Police say a woman who was shot in the Upper James Street and South Bend Road area on Thursday night has died in hospital. Police say they received reports of gunfire in the area around 7:30...

8h ago

BMW driver ran 2 red lights before fatal crash into hydro pole: Toronto police

One person has died after a car crashed into a pole in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday morning. Toronto police say a BMW was travelling westbound at a high speed on Eglinton Avenue East in...

11h ago

Poilievre promises to end ban on single-use plastic straws, other items

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised to strike down a key element of the Liberal government's environmental policy Friday as he and other party leaders got back on the campaign trail...

12h ago

Toronto police warns of distraction thefts targeting Muslim community

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert about distractions thefts specifically targeting the Muslim community and are asking them to be vigilant. The alert says incidents began to be reported...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Bring your umbrella because rain and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

8h ago

2:49
Whitby man searches for answers after rare drum kit is damaged

A man who shipped an expensive one of a kind drum kit over the border to the U.S. is now warning others to be extra vigilant when sending out important packages. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

3:21
Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

Carney, who is leading in the polls, became the main target of all his rivals’ attacks early in Thursday’s final debate of the election.

11h ago

2:35
Toronto public transit and the federal election

GTA commuters know the pain of taking public transit in Toronto all too well, but is it a concern for the major party leaders in the upcoming federal election? Erica Natividad reports.
2:18
Police identify suspect in TMU campus hit-and-run

Police have identified the suspect in Tuesday's hit-and-run on the TMU campus that injured four people. Investigators believe this was a targeted attack, but have yet to find the suspect or the vehicle involved.
More Videos