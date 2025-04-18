Motorcyclist injured in crash with tractor trailer on Hwy 401

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Highway 401 near the border of Scarborough and Pickering around 1:20 a.m.

Paramedics say a 29-year-old male motorcycle rider was thrown off his bike and tumbled a fair distance.

He was taken to trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.

The Ontario Provincial Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The Express lanes of the eastbound 401 were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.