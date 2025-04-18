Apartment building in Scarborough evacuated due to 2-alarm fire

Emergency crews are seen outside a Scarborough apartment building following a fire on April 18, 2025. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 18, 2025 12:50 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2025 1:21 pm.

Some residents of an apartment building in the Scarborough Junction area were evacuated from their units due to a fire on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Gordonridge Place in the area of Danforth Road and Wolfe Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

A fire with heavy smoke was found in a unit on the 11th floor and has been suppressed. Toronto fire is ventilating the building.

Toronto Fire says four people were removed from the 16th floor.

More to come

