Apartment building in Scarborough evacuated due to 2-alarm fire

Some residents of an apartment building in the Scarborough Junction area were evacuated from their units due to a fire on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Gordonridge Place in the area of Danforth Road and Wolfe Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

A fire with heavy smoke was found in a unit on the 11th floor and has been suppressed. Toronto fire is ventilating the building.

Toronto Fire says four people were removed from the 16th floor.

More to come