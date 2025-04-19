Australia celebrates end to ‘Vegemite-gate’ after product back on shelves in Toronto

Vegemite are sold at a supermarket in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rod McGuirk

By Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2025 3:53 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2025 4:55 pm.

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Prime Minister Mark Carney and his team on Saturday for helping end “Vegemite-gate” and ensuring a Toronto café can once again have jars of the product back on its shelves, calling the trade issue a win for Australian industry.

Carney reposted Albanese on the social media platform X, lauding the value of free trade and a respect for cultural treasures with reliable partners like Australia.

His office noted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which earlier asked the Found Coffee cafe to pull its Vegemite, and the Prime Minister’s Office are separate agencies. But a spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the Prime Minister’s Office did help expedite the process that led to Vegemite’s status in Canada being restored.

A news release from the agency on Friday said an inspection of the café showed Vegemite being sold did not meet regulations around vitamin fortification, adding the food label also wasn’t in both French and English.

The CFIA’s release said a science-based assessment determined the added vitamins pose a low risk to people if the spread is eaten within suggested serving sizes, and the food inspection agency will work with Health Canada, the manufacturer and the importer to find a longer-term plan for Vegemite sales.

The Australian High Commission celebrated the news by posting a picture of a the yellow-and-brown jar, saying “Vegemite. Back on sale in Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election. Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be...

1h ago

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

17m ago

Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T. The national health department says the products are being removed from...

30m ago

Four suspects sought after 7 Mississauga schools vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti

Police in Peel Region are searching for four suspects after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti. Police say between April 10 and 18, seven schools across the...

6h ago

Top Stories

New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election. Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be...

1h ago

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

17m ago

Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T. The national health department says the products are being removed from...

30m ago

Four suspects sought after 7 Mississauga schools vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti

Police in Peel Region are searching for four suspects after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti. Police say between April 10 and 18, seven schools across the...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
'#VoteGaza' finds its way to this Canadian federal election

A global online campaign encouraging voters to keep Gaza in mind as a central issue in the upcoming federal election has found its way to Canada. OMNI's Ziad Arab-Oagley with why many say its no longer just a foreign policy issue.

20h ago

3:00
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Bring your umbrella because rain and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:49
Whitby man searches for answers after rare drum kit is damaged

A man who shipped an expensive one of a kind drum kit over the border to the U.S. is now warning others to be extra vigilant when sending out important packages. Pat Taney reports.

3:21
Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

Carney, who is leading in the polls, became the main target of all his rivals’ attacks early in Thursday’s final debate of the election.
2:35
Toronto public transit and the federal election

GTA commuters know the pain of taking public transit in Toronto all too well, but is it a concern for the major party leaders in the upcoming federal election? Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos