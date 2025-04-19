Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T.

The national health department says the products are being removed from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

“This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak,” the agency said in notices posted to its website on Saturday. “There has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of these products.”

The 10 affected items have been identified as the following:

D. Effe T. Apollini Mignon or Mini Lobster Tail

D. Effe T. Apollo K2 or Big Lobster Tail

D. Effe T. Sfogliata Napoli or Big Sfoglia Napoli

D. Effe T. Mini Sfogliatella or Mini Sfogliatelle

D. Effe T. Mini Sfogliatella Cioccolato or Mini Chocolate Sfogliatele

Sweet Cream Apollini Mignon or Mini Lobster Tail

Sweet Cream Apollo K2 or Big Lobster Tail

Sweet Cream Sfogliata Napoli or Big Sfoglia Napoli

Sweet Cream Mini Sfogliatella or Mini Sfogliatelle

Sweet Cream Mini Sfogliatella Cioccolato” or “Mini Chocolate Sfogliatele

They were distributed in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories.

The CFIA says their food safety investigation is ongoing and may lead to the recall of other products.

According to Health Canada, food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the agency explained.

Anyone with recalled products is advised to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.