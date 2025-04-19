Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 19, 2025 6:50 pm.

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T.

The national health department says the products are being removed from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

“This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak,” the agency said in notices posted to its website on Saturday. “There has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of these products.”

The 10 affected items have been identified as the following:

  • D. Effe T. Apollini Mignon or Mini Lobster Tail
  • D. Effe T. Apollo K2 or Big Lobster Tail
  • D. Effe T. Sfogliata Napoli or Big Sfoglia Napoli
  • D. Effe T. Mini Sfogliatella or Mini Sfogliatelle
  • D. Effe T. Mini Sfogliatella Cioccolato or Mini Chocolate Sfogliatele
  • Sweet Cream Apollini Mignon or Mini Lobster Tail
  • Sweet Cream Apollo K2 or Big Lobster Tail
  • Sweet Cream Sfogliata Napoli or Big Sfoglia Napoli
  • Sweet Cream Mini Sfogliatella or Mini Sfogliatelle
  • Sweet Cream Mini Sfogliatella Cioccolato” or “Mini Chocolate Sfogliatele

They were distributed in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories.

The CFIA says their food safety investigation is ongoing and may lead to the recall of other products.

According to Health Canada, food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the agency explained.

Anyone with recalled products is advised to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

Top Stories

New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election. Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be...

1h ago

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

16m ago

Australia celebrates end to 'Vegemite-gate' after product back on shelves in Toronto

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked...

2h ago

Four suspects sought after 7 Mississauga schools vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti

Police in Peel Region are searching for four suspects after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti. Police say between April 10 and 18, seven schools across the...

6h ago

