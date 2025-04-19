It’s a girl! 2-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers is now a father

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs to first as he grounds out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2025 5:12 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2025 7:10 pm.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is now a father.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger posted on Instagram on Saturday that his wife gave birth to a girl. Manager Dave Roberts also acknowledged the news in an in-game interview during LA’s 4-3 loss at the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

“Congratulations Sho!” Roberts proclaimed while saying he wasn’t sure what the baby’s name was.

The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the first two games of the series matching the past two World Series champions. Before the game Saturday, Roberts said he didn’t have an update on the baby, but was hopeful Ohtani would rejoin the club for the series finale Sunday.

The Japanese star had said he and his wife, 28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, were expecting a baby in 2025.

“I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter,” Ohtani wrote on Instagram. “To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.”

Top Stories

New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election. Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be...

1h ago

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

16m ago

Australia celebrates end to 'Vegemite-gate' after product back on shelves in Toronto

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T. The national health department says the products are being removed from...

29m ago

