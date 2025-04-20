Suspicious fire at commercial mall in Hamilton causes $1M in damage

Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe speaks to the media near the scene of a fire that claimed the lives of two adults and two children in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, December 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2025 11:32 am.

Hamilton’s fire chief says an early-morning blaze currently considered suspicious has damaged multiple stores at a strip mall in the city. 

David Cunliffe issued a statement saying crews were called to the fire at the mall on Upper Ottawa Street shortly before 3 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

He says the fire began in a hair and nail salon within the mall but quickly spread to nearby units and triggered multiple alarms.

Cunliffe says the fire has since been extinguished, but the hair salon is completely destroyed, three other units have sustained damage, and the flames compromised the roof truss structure above the unit where the fire first broke out.

He says the fire is currently being treated as suspicious, adding the damage estimates currently total more than $1 million.

Cunliffe says Hamilton Police are on the scene and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified. 

